Pre-sunrise by christinav
271 / 365

Pre-sunrise

Am pleased to say I am feeling much better today - managed to get up and do 30 minutes gentle yoga and then a stroll on the beach. Food is tasting good again too :)
1st June 2022 1st Jun 22

Christina

@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
