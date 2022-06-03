Previous
Next
Another day at home by christinav
271 / 365

Another day at home

Just when I think I've got a nice quiet week to get on top of things - wham I'm in bed with a bad cold (covid negative tho)!
Am feeling slightly better today - thus a photo, but only from my deck (cropped a bit to cut out some of the housing).
3rd June 2022 3rd Jun 22

Christina

@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
74% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise