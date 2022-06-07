Previous
Pea soup by christinav
277 / 365

Pea soup

It became very foggy when driving inland this morning. The temp also dropped by a few degrees...
7th June 2022 7th Jun 22

Christina

@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos.
Chris ace
Nicely captured
June 7th, 2022  
Aleksandra
so mysterious
June 7th, 2022  
Diana ace
Beautiful shot and composition.
June 7th, 2022  
Yao RL ace
Fog means grab your camera, aren't we all love it
June 7th, 2022  
Shepherdman's Wife ace
Lovely
June 7th, 2022  
