Water under the bridge by christinav
285 / 365

Water under the bridge

You can see the bridge's shadow - it was quite a narrow bridge so I had to dash as there were quite a few logging trucks on this road!
15th June 2022 15th Jun 22

Christina

@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
glorious colours!
June 15th, 2022  
