The canopy bridge
299 / 365

The canopy bridge

This was an old bridge that is no longer used for roading, and instead it forms part of the town basin and often has markets etc on it.
This was taken in the weekend - today is such a dreary wet day, I have not taken my camera out.
29th June 2022

Christina

@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand.
Diana
Gorgeous colours and reflections.
June 29th, 2022  
Issi Bannerman
Gorgeous!
June 29th, 2022  
