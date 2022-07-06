Previous
The heavens have opened by christinav
306 / 365

The heavens have opened

Huge rain overnight and more is expected. But the sun came out for moments and when it did it as lovely and warm!
6th July 2022 6th Jul 22

Christina

@christinav
Dianne
There is certainly a lot of water about the place. A great image to show the flooded valley.
July 12th, 2022  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
that green tho!
July 12th, 2022  
Diana ace
A sunning capture of this beautiful landscape, wonderful light and colour.
July 12th, 2022  
