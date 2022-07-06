Sign up
306 / 365
The heavens have opened
Huge rain overnight and more is expected. But the sun came out for moments and when it did it as lovely and warm!
6th July 2022
6th Jul 22
3
1
Christina
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
312
photos
63
followers
89
following
305
306
307
308
309
310
311
312
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M10 Mark III
Taken
12th July 2022 10:31am
Dianne
There is certainly a lot of water about the place. A great image to show the flooded valley.
July 12th, 2022
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
that green tho!
July 12th, 2022
Diana
ace
A sunning capture of this beautiful landscape, wonderful light and colour.
July 12th, 2022
