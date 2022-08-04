Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
334 / 365
Electrifying
4th August 2022
4th Aug 22
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Christina
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
334
photos
65
followers
90
following
91% complete
View this month »
327
328
329
330
331
332
333
334
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M10 Mark III
Taken
3rd August 2022 1:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
What a great shot and title, love the shape and clarity.
August 4th, 2022
Maggiemae
ace
Sometimes the subject and its attraction is least expected! I do like it!
August 4th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close