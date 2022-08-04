Previous
Next
Electrifying by christinav
334 / 365

Electrifying

4th August 2022 4th Aug 22

Christina

@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
91% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
What a great shot and title, love the shape and clarity.
August 4th, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
Sometimes the subject and its attraction is least expected! I do like it!
August 4th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise