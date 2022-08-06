Sign up
336 / 365
Floating on water
A photo from the photo shoot yesterday- this one with more editing and blurring of the background to make more of the fog
6th August 2022
6th Aug 22
1
0
Christina
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
336
photos
65
followers
90
following
92% complete
329
330
331
332
333
334
335
336
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M10 Mark III
Taken
5th August 2022 7:10am
Suzanne
ace
The editing is really effective.
August 5th, 2022
