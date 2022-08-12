Previous
Breaking dawn by christinav
Breaking dawn

Yay it's Friday, only a 1/2 day work for me today, then of to the Kapiti Coast for the weekend.
12th August 2022 12th Aug 22

Christina

@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
