Koru by christinav
Koru

Standing guard at the Marsden Marina. In daylight they are just grey, but have a nice green light focused on them overnight.
20th August 2022 20th Aug 22

Christina

@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
Sporen Maken
Fairytale like. Lovely skies
August 19th, 2022  
