Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
356 / 365
After work walk
to blow away the cobwebs and wait for my son to finish reffing hockey. Had an ice cream on the way home so undid all that goodness :)
25th August 2022
25th Aug 22
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Christina
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
356
photos
67
followers
92
following
97% complete
View this month »
349
350
351
352
353
354
355
356
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
25th August 2022 4:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Dianne
Ah - so NZ! Looks lovely.
August 25th, 2022
julia
ace
Looks like avgrest place for a walk..
August 25th, 2022
Maggiemae
ace
Does 'reffing' mean what I think it means? That ice cream is better for the mind than anything else!
August 25th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close