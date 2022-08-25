Previous
After work walk by christinav
356 / 365

After work walk

to blow away the cobwebs and wait for my son to finish reffing hockey. Had an ice cream on the way home so undid all that goodness :)
25th August 2022 25th Aug 22

Christina

I live by the beach in New Zealand.
Dianne
Ah - so NZ! Looks lovely.
August 25th, 2022  
julia ace
Looks like avgrest place for a walk..
August 25th, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
Does 'reffing' mean what I think it means? That ice cream is better for the mind than anything else!
August 25th, 2022  
