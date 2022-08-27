Sign up
Previous
Next
358 / 365
Sore legs tomorrow?
I imagine so after climbing up 1000 steps to get to this view. A test to see where my fitness was at - unfortunately my regular beach walking does me no favours when going uphill!
27th August 2022
27th Aug 22
5
0
Christina
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
358
photos
68
followers
92
following
98% complete
351
352
353
354
355
356
357
358
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
E-M10 Mark III
Taken
27th August 2022 7:44am
Issi Bannerman
ace
Lovely shot, and yes, uphill is a different ball game! Fabulous view from there.
August 27th, 2022
Lesley Aldridge
ace
Certainly worth the sore legs for!
August 27th, 2022
Diana
ace
What a fabulous view, so well worth it! I have problems with my knees going down 😉
August 27th, 2022
Yao RL
ace
I miss hill climbing, cannot do it yet, still struggling with my tiredness. Nice view indeed.
August 27th, 2022
kali
ace
rather you than me! thanks for showing us the view!
August 27th, 2022
365 Project
close