Previous
Next
Sore legs tomorrow? by christinav
358 / 365

Sore legs tomorrow?

I imagine so after climbing up 1000 steps to get to this view. A test to see where my fitness was at - unfortunately my regular beach walking does me no favours when going uphill!
27th August 2022 27th Aug 22

Christina

@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
98% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
Lovely shot, and yes, uphill is a different ball game! Fabulous view from there.
August 27th, 2022  
Lesley Aldridge ace
Certainly worth the sore legs for!
August 27th, 2022  
Diana ace
What a fabulous view, so well worth it! I have problems with my knees going down 😉
August 27th, 2022  
Yao RL ace
I miss hill climbing, cannot do it yet, still struggling with my tiredness. Nice view indeed.
August 27th, 2022  
kali ace
rather you than me! thanks for showing us the view!
August 27th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise