The Misty Morn by christinav
Photo 382

The Misty Morn

One of the regular early morning walkers and her puppy.
20th September 2022 20th Sep 22

Christina

ace
@christinav
Photo Details

Diana ace
A wonderful scene beautifully captured, love the inclusion of the dog walker.
September 21st, 2022  
