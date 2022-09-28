Previous
Next
Godwits 1 by christinav
Photo 390

Godwits 1

Stopped off at Miranda last week after our big walk to see the godwits. They weren't there - so off to the pub after a beer and then on return they came in.
28th September 2022 28th Sep 22

Christina

ace
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
106% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Peter Dulis ace
Nice
September 30th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise