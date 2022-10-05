Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 397
The hidden waterfall
5th October 2022
5th Oct 22
5
4
Christina
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
397
photos
74
followers
95
following
108% complete
View this month »
390
391
392
393
394
395
396
397
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
E-M10 Mark III
Taken
3rd October 2022 2:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Peter Dulis
lovely
October 4th, 2022
Corinne C
Wonderful picture
October 4th, 2022
Debra
Love the mood...well done!
October 4th, 2022
Babs
So atmospheric.
October 4th, 2022
Christine Sztukowski
Perfect leading line takes your eye all the way up
Nice photo fav
October 4th, 2022
