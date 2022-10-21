Previous
The daily by christinav
Photo 412

The daily

Up and down the same beach nearly every morning since I moved here over a decade ago.
21st October 2022 21st Oct 22

Christina

@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
Dianne
A lovely pov.
October 21st, 2022  
Dawn ace
A fabulous pov
October 21st, 2022  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
you must know every inch
October 21st, 2022  
Agnes ace
Very special
October 21st, 2022  
