Photo 412
The daily
Up and down the same beach nearly every morning since I moved here over a decade ago.
21st October 2022
21st Oct 22
Christina
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos.
405
406
407
408
409
410
411
412
Dianne
A lovely pov.
October 21st, 2022
Dawn
ace
A fabulous pov
October 21st, 2022
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
you must know every inch
October 21st, 2022
Agnes
ace
Very special
October 21st, 2022
