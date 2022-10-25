Previous
Estuary views by christinav
Photo 417

Estuary views

25th October 2022 25th Oct 22

Christina

ace
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh delightful focus
October 25th, 2022  
Diana ace
Wonderful focus and dof, such a lovely scene with those mountains and clouds.
October 25th, 2022  
Dianne
This is very cool.
October 25th, 2022  
Issi Bannerman ace
Lovely view!
October 25th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Beautiful view
October 25th, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
Nice DOF to get the far distant hills looking blue!
October 25th, 2022  
