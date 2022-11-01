Previous
It's never boring by christinav
Photo 424

It's never boring

I'm a morning person and I never tire of the sunrise.....
1st November 2022 1st Nov 22

Christina

Diana ace
So am I. What gorgeous rays turning the ocean silver. You are lucky to live on the coast and see the sunrise.
November 2nd, 2022  
Wylie ace
lovely rays. I enjoy once I make it out of bed to see it :)
November 2nd, 2022  
Boxplayer ace
Well especially if you get one like that. Excellent capture in monochrome.
November 2nd, 2022  
