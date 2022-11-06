Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 428
What will happen?
To this mountain now the ski fields are in receivership? Uncertain times ahead.....
6th November 2022
6th Nov 22
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Christina
ace
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
428
photos
74
followers
96
following
117% complete
View this month »
421
422
423
424
425
426
427
428
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
E-M10 Mark III
Taken
6th November 2022 5:34am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Such a wonderful capture of these beautiful layers, lovely light and colours too.
November 6th, 2022
Dawn
ace
A nice image
November 6th, 2022
Issi Bannerman
ace
Oh, dear, I didn't know that. Our local ski resort went into receivership a number of years back, and a group of locals got together and bought it. It is still run by that group, but it is very uncertain, as every year the snow is also uncertain. What a lovely image though.
November 6th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close