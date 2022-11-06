Previous
What will happen? by christinav
Photo 428

What will happen?

To this mountain now the ski fields are in receivership? Uncertain times ahead.....
6th November 2022 6th Nov 22

Christina

Diana ace
Such a wonderful capture of these beautiful layers, lovely light and colours too.
November 6th, 2022  
Dawn ace
A nice image
November 6th, 2022  
Issi Bannerman ace
Oh, dear, I didn't know that. Our local ski resort went into receivership a number of years back, and a group of locals got together and bought it. It is still run by that group, but it is very uncertain, as every year the snow is also uncertain. What a lovely image though.
November 6th, 2022  
