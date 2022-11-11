Previous
And the rain keeps raining... by christinav
Photo 434

And the rain keeps raining...

The police cut this down to one lane after this. Wise idea. We have a friend who owns the farm adjacent to here, every year after a big storm her husband is out pulling someone out of the ditch with his tractor.
11th November 2022 11th Nov 22

Christina

Corinne C ace
This looks so scary.
November 11th, 2022  
