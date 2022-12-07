Sign up
Photo 459
Bloomin heck
When the Pōhutukawa blooms you know it's close to Christmas and one must get on with their shopping!
7th December 2022
7th Dec 22
1
Christina
ace
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
