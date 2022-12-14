Sign up
Photo 465
Work travels
Sorry for my lack of commenting!!
14th December 2022
14th Dec 22
1
1
Christina
ace
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M10 Mark III
Taken
15th December 2022 6:45am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Boxplayer
ace
So fantastically brooding and atmospheric.
December 15th, 2022
