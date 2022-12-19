Previous
The estuary river by christinav
Photo 470

The estuary river

Further upstream than the estuary but still very tidal. Nice to kayak on the high tide.
19th December 2022 19th Dec 22

Christina

@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
