Photo 543
The royal albatross 1
Went on a tour while in Dunedin, this is there north most breeding site. They have a wingspan of approx 3m. They are truly a delight to watch.
2nd March 2023
2nd Mar 23
Christina
ace
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
Dawn
ace
They surely are
March 6th, 2023
