Previous
Next
The royal albatross 1 by christinav
Photo 543

The royal albatross 1

Went on a tour while in Dunedin, this is there north most breeding site. They have a wingspan of approx 3m. They are truly a delight to watch.
2nd March 2023 2nd Mar 23

Christina

ace
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
149% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dawn ace
They surely are
March 6th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise