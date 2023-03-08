Sign up
Photo 549
The big slip
This area of this valley had a huge slip in the 80's and thus it is not full of forest but slowly regenerating.
8th March 2023
8th Mar 23
1
0
Christina
ace
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
550
photos
84
followers
95
following
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
24th February 2023 9:07am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Boxplayer
ace
Love the light on those peaks.
March 9th, 2023
