Photo 574
Lighting up the horizon
Two tankers are waiting to get into the port. There is just enough first light for me take this handheld as I head out for my morning walk.
2nd April 2023
2nd Apr 23
Christina
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos.
Views
Comments
Fav's
Album
365
Camera
E-M10 Mark III
Taken
1st April 2023 6:06am
Privacy
Public
Antonio-S
Photographer's vision
April 3rd, 2023
