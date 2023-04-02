Previous
Lighting up the horizon by christinav
Photo 574

Lighting up the horizon

Two tankers are waiting to get into the port. There is just enough first light for me take this handheld as I head out for my morning walk.
2nd April 2023 2nd Apr 23

Christina

Antonio-S ace
April 3rd, 2023  
