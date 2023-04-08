Sign up
Photo 579
Gollum's pool
Otherwise known as Tawhai Falls. In Lord of the Rings this is where Gollum was fishing when Frodo and Faramir caught him.
8th April 2023
8th Apr 23
Christina
ace
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos.
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M10 Mark III
Taken
9th April 2023 12:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Issi Bannerman
ace
What a beautiful capture of Gollum's pool!
April 11th, 2023
Wylie
ace
ooo scary place then, but it looks lovely here!
April 11th, 2023
petaqui
ace
What a beautiful place!
April 11th, 2023
Diana
ace
A fabulous scene, so beautifully captured.
April 11th, 2023
