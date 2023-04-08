Previous
Gollum's pool by christinav
Gollum's pool

Otherwise known as Tawhai Falls. In Lord of the Rings this is where Gollum was fishing when Frodo and Faramir caught him.
8th April 2023 8th Apr 23

Christina

@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand.
Issi Bannerman ace
What a beautiful capture of Gollum's pool!
April 11th, 2023  
Wylie ace
ooo scary place then, but it looks lovely here!
April 11th, 2023  
petaqui ace
What a beautiful place!
April 11th, 2023  
Diana ace
A fabulous scene, so beautifully captured.
April 11th, 2023  
