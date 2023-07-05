Sign up
Photo 668
No ICM
2 shots - which do you like better? I think I know which one I like, but am interested to know your thoughts :)
5th July 2023
5th Jul 23
Christina
ace
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
27th June 2023 5:48pm
Privacy
Public
Brigette
ace
i think they are quite unique in their own ways. This is more 'traditional' - but still I prefer it as much as I like a little ICM effect!
July 10th, 2023
Babs
ace
They are both beautiful and I love the ICM but because of the composition and colours of this one I would have to prefer this version.
July 10th, 2023
Diana
ace
Like Babs I prefer this one for the same reason :-)
July 10th, 2023
Lesley
ace
I love this - all the colours and reflections!
July 10th, 2023
