No ICM by christinav
Photo 668

No ICM

2 shots - which do you like better? I think I know which one I like, but am interested to know your thoughts :)
5th July 2023 5th Jul 23

Christina

@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos.
Brigette ace
i think they are quite unique in their own ways. This is more 'traditional' - but still I prefer it as much as I like a little ICM effect!
July 10th, 2023  
Babs ace
They are both beautiful and I love the ICM but because of the composition and colours of this one I would have to prefer this version.
July 10th, 2023  
Diana ace
Like Babs I prefer this one for the same reason :-)
July 10th, 2023  
Lesley ace
I love this - all the colours and reflections!
July 10th, 2023  
