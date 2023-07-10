Previous
You're a star by christinav
You're a star

Even in town with the glow of the lights the stars are visible.


10th July 2023 10th Jul 23

Christina

ace
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
