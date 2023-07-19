Sign up
Previous
Photo 682
The shot
In black and white as it was brown due to the downpour last night.
19th July 2023
19th Jul 23
1
0
Christina
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos.
682
675
676
677
678
679
680
681
682
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M10 Mark III
Taken
21st July 2023 7:55am
Wylie
Worth getting wet!
July 21st, 2023
