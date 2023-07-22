Previous
Enjoying the sun by christinav
Enjoying the sun

After so much rain, a dose of vitamin D is very welcome.
22nd July 2023 22nd Jul 23

Diana ace
Such a beautiful shot with the golden sunlight, love the clouds too.
July 24th, 2023  
Wylie ace
it looks much appreciated here.
July 24th, 2023  
