Pancake rocks of Waipu by christinav
Pancake rocks of Waipu

Not nearly as grand or famous as the Punakaiki pancake rocks down south, but still pretty magical.
28th July 2023 28th Jul 23

Christina

@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
Elisa Smith ace
Beautiful shot.
July 29th, 2023  
