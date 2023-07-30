Sign up
Previous
Photo 693
First light on the reeds
30th July 2023
30th Jul 23
2
1
Christina
ace
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
693
photos
88
followers
105
following
189% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M10 Mark III
Taken
30th July 2023 8:23am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Love the way they are catching the sun, great reflections too.
July 31st, 2023
Anita W
Love it - had to concentrate to work out where reality stopped and reflections started!
July 31st, 2023
