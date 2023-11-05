Sign up
Previous
Photo 791
Dingy
Waiting for its owner to row it to its boat.
5th November 2023
5th Nov 23
3
1
Christina
ace
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M10 Mark III
Taken
28th October 2023 6:20am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Maggiemae
ace
It has to be soon - this is a beautiful place to moor the boat! Nice focus!
November 5th, 2023
Diana
ace
Lovely capture and setting, it seems to have been there for a while.
November 5th, 2023
Wylie
ace
A bit like a beached whale!
November 5th, 2023
