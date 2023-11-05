Previous
Dingy by christinav
Photo 791

Dingy

Waiting for its owner to row it to its boat.
5th November 2023 5th Nov 23

Christina

ace
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
216% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
It has to be soon - this is a beautiful place to moor the boat! Nice focus!
November 5th, 2023  
Diana ace
Lovely capture and setting, it seems to have been there for a while.
November 5th, 2023  
Wylie ace
A bit like a beached whale!
November 5th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise