Previous
Photo 990
The lone tree
Always makes a good silhouette
22nd May 2024
22nd May 24
2
1
Christina
ace
@christinav
I live by the beach in New Zealand. I purchased my camera a year ago but now found myself getting stagnant with taking photos. I'm...
990
photos
103
followers
107
following
271% complete
983
984
985
986
987
988
989
990
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M10 Mark III
Taken
24th February 2024 6:41am
Privacy
Public
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture and silhouettes, I love the tones and gradient coming from the light.
May 23rd, 2024
julia
ace
Nice silhouettes..
May 23rd, 2024
