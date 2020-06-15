Previous
Monday cloud by christophercox
Photo 1997

Monday cloud

15th June 2020 15th Jun 20

Christopher Cox

@christophercox
I've been doing 365 since December 2014 and take a photograph every day - mainly in Scotland. I really appreciate your comments - thanks Pictures...
Susan Wakely
Oh that cloud looks very low. Makes for an atmospheric shot.
June 15th, 2020  
Maggiemae
Broken cloud - the difference between mist and cloud perhaps. Lovely mono colour!
June 15th, 2020  
Issi Bannerman
Nice capture.
June 15th, 2020  
