Previous
Next
office view by christophercox
Photo 3215

office view

18th October 2023 18th Oct 23

Christopher Cox

ace
@christophercox
I've been doing 365 since December 2014 and take a photograph every day - mainly in Scotland. I really appreciate your comments - thanks Pictures...
881% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
I am so nosey. I had to zoom in and look in each window.
October 23rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise