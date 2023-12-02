Previous
cold light by christophercox
Photo 3260

cold light

2nd December 2023 2nd Dec 23

Christopher Cox

@christophercox
I've been doing 365 since December 2014 and take a photograph every day - mainly in Scotland. I really appreciate your comments - thanks Pictures...
Sporen Maken
What a beautiful moment in time... great colours
December 3rd, 2023  
Issi Bannerman ace
This is quite beautiful Christopher. The light and frost is amazing at the moment.
December 3rd, 2023  
Bill Davidson
Great composition.
December 3rd, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Fabulous winter wonderland.
December 3rd, 2023  
