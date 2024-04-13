Previous
tumbleweed by christophercox
Photo 3393

tumbleweed

13th April 2024 13th Apr 24

Christopher Cox

ace
@christophercox
I've been doing 365 since December 2014 and take a photograph every day - mainly in Scotland. I really appreciate your comments - thanks Pictures...
Susan Wakely ace
Nice leading lines.
April 15th, 2024  
xbm ace
Why is it called tumbleweed please?
April 15th, 2024  
Bill Davidson
Nicely composed with several leading lines!
April 15th, 2024  
Christopher Cox ace
@g3xbm I was waiting for a train that never came...
April 15th, 2024  
