365 / 365
大滿足...
Today is the 365th day of my “breakfast pic” project! Did I get better in my photography skill? May be not. But thanks to this project, I have a great start everyday and something to look forward to every night 😊
20th March 2021
20th Mar 21
Wini朱
@chuwini
Let’s start every great day with a great breakfast! Cheers⋯⋯😄
Tags
breakfast
