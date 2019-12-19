Previous
Next
Новогодний натюрморт by cisaar
19 / 365

Новогодний натюрморт

Купила в соседней булочной пряник в виде снежинки, безе в виде ёлочки и пирожное из кукурузных хлопьев в виде шишки. Якоб Ковальски не постыдился бы.
19th December 2019 19th Dec 19

Oxana Samoray

@cisaar
Dear fellow friends, I am an architect. I am fond of cinema, postcrossing, art & reading. Especially fantasy&fairy tales&science fiction – I am Hogwarts, GFFA, Discworld...
5% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise