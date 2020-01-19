Previous
Next
Семья пожарных машин by cisaar
50 / 365

Семья пожарных машин

Андрюша утверждает, что это (слева направо): дедушка Игорь без усов, бабушка Люда (машинка-пистолет для мыльных пузырей), Андрюша, бабушка Женя, папа Валера и мама Ксюша. Дочки-матери по-пацански, как выразилась Юля.
19th January 2020 19th Jan 20

Oxana Samoray

@cisaar
Dear fellow friends, I am an architect. I am fond of cinema, postcrossing, art & reading. Especially fantasy&fairy tales&science fiction – I am Hogwarts, GFFA, Discworld...
13% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise