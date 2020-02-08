Previous
Цветик-семиСветик by cisaar
70 / 365

Цветик-семиСветик

Отмечали день рождения в домашнем кругу. Я сделала фондю, мама приготовила пару салатов и заказали суши.
8th February 2020 8th Feb 20

Oxana Samoray

@cisaar
Dear fellow friends, I am an architect. I am fond of cinema, postcrossing, art & reading. Especially fantasy&fairy tales&science fiction – I am Hogwarts, GFFA, Discworld...
