Булочка штоле by cisaar
81 / 365

Булочка штоле

Эй, Свет, это чо за выпечка-та? - Ну, Зин, булочка что ли? - Так и запишем: булочка штоли.
19th February 2020 19th Feb 20

Oxana Samoray

@cisaar
Dear fellow friends, I am an architect. I am fond of cinema, postcrossing, art & reading. Especially fantasy&fairy tales&science fiction – I am Hogwarts, GFFA, Discworld...
