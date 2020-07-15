Previous
Next
Масло с разными вкусами by cisaar
227 / 365

Масло с разными вкусами

Чего только ни придумают. Единственное, что я не учла - что мне нужно будет делать сладкие блинчики, а в них неуместны, что перец, что чеснок. Все таки обычное масло универсальнее. Так что это разве побаловаться.
15th July 2020 15th Jul 20

Oxana Samoray

@cisaar
Dear fellow friends, I am an architect. I am fond of cinema, postcrossing, art & reading. Especially fantasy&fairy tales&science fiction – I am Hogwarts, GFFA, Discworld...
62% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise