Previous
Next
Доктор келлер by cisaar
Photo 365

Доктор келлер

Тамошний хирург проводил мне имплантацию зуба - правой семёрки. Надеюсь, это последняя Т_Т. Но впереди ещё установка формирователя и протеза. Эпопея закончится лишь в следующем году.
30th November 2020 30th Nov 20

Oxana Samoray

@cisaar
Dear fellow friends, I am an architect. I am fond of cinema, postcrossing, art & reading. Especially fantasy&fairy tales&science fiction – I am Hogwarts, GFFA, Discworld...
101% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise