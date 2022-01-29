Sign up
Photo 787
Ходили в ветгоспиталь
Делать Оливеру ультразвуковую чистку зубов под седацией (а то бы он откусил ветеринару пальцы)
29th January 2022
29th Jan 22
Oxana Samoray
@cisaar
Dear fellow friends, I am an architect. I am fond of cinema, postcrossing, art & reading. Especially fantasy&fairy tales&science fiction – I am Hogwarts, GFFA, Discworld...
365
M2003J15SC
Taken
29th January 2022 11:49am
