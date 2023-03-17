Previous
Выставила на Авито сушилку by cisaar
Photo 1198

Целый день компосируют мозги по ней. То отдайте за полцены, то привезите мне домой, то отложите на неделю, поверив на слово...
17th March 2023 17th Mar 23

Oxana Samoray

@cisaar
Dear fellow friends, I am an architect. I am fond of cinema, postcrossing, art & reading. Especially fantasy&fairy tales&science fiction – I am Hogwarts, GFFA, Discworld...
