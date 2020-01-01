Previous
Next
2020-01 初詣で Hatsumode by cityhillsandsea
83 / 365

2020-01 初詣で Hatsumode

The first visit of the year to a shrine is called 初詣で or hatsumode. This is the very small local shrine round the corner from me.
1st January 2020 1st Jan 20

cityhillsandsea

@cityhillsandsea
Started off 2019 with the best of intentions but then ended up rather unwell and in hospital for a couple of months and that's when...
22% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise