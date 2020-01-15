Previous
2020-01-15 Boroichi Market in the rain by cityhillsandsea
2020-01-15 Boroichi Market in the rain

A 400 year old hundred "rag market" in Tokyo. You can get old kimonos for 500 yen! Only twice a year though...
cityhillsandsea

Started off 2019 with the best of intentions but then ended up rather unwell and in hospital for a couple of months and that's when...
